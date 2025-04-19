Why fans aren't happy with Juan Soto receiving standing ovation during Mets vs Cardinals

It has not been the start to the 2025 campaign that Juan Soto was hoping for. After signing a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, expectations were undoubtedly high for the 26-year-old outfielder. However, he has struggled mightily to not only live up to that contract, but to even get consistent quality at-bats.

Through 20 games this season with the New York Mets, Juan Soto has managed to put together a .225 batting average with 3 home runs and 8 RBI, while also adding a career-worst .776 OPS. Despite his struggles, the New York Mets fanbase remains behind him, even going as far as to give him a standing ovation during last night's victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Although the gesture was a sign of support behind the struggling outfielder, the decision to give the $765 million man a standing ovation after only 20 games has raised some eyebrows. Some baseball fans took to social media to share their opinion on the matter, with several calling the moment embarassing.

"This is the most embarrassing baseball thing I've ever seen. $765 million player needs a pity ovation to hit against MILES MIKOLAS" - One fan posted online.

"You know you stink when the crowd goes crazy for a single" - Another fan shared.

"This is so embarrassing lol Mets gonna met" - One more fan added.

Aside from some fans pointing out that Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal and needing a standing ovation, others have tied it to the Mets' division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies. Back in 2023, Trea Turner was in a considerable slump and the Phillies fans gave him a standing ovation, eventually helping him turn things around at the plate. The connection is something that did not go unnoticed.

"Met fans made fun of Phillies fans for doing it for Trea Turner" - One fan shared.

"Once again, NY wants to be Philly so bad" - Another fan posted on social media.

"Mets gonna met. Truly some of the most embarrassing sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life, and I thought the Trea Turner one was bad" - One more fan added.

Aaron Judge spoke about Juan Soto's controversial comments about batting in a lineup without the Yankees star

In an interview with the New York Post, Juan Soto explained how he felt that it was difficult to get quality pitches without Aaron Judge batting behind him, calling Judge "the best hitter in baseball." Unsurprisingly, those comments did not sit well with New York Mets fans and fans of Pete Alonso, who felt like he was disrespected. However, the Yankees captain navigated the situation like a true pro.

Aaron Judge gave credit to both Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, saying that Alonso has been tearing the cover off of the ball, declaring that the Mets first baseman is one of the best hitters in the game right now. While this story may not have gained much traction normally, the fact that Soto has been struggling only added to the drama.

