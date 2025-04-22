Why fans are unhappy with Harrison Bader representing Israel amid political tensions

Minnesota Twins slugger Harrison Bader missed out on the 2023 World Baseball Classic. An oblique injury kept him away from the tournament, but he plans to play in it next year.
Bader announced his commitment to play for Team Israel in next year's tournament. He is more than excited to be a part of a tournament that pits each country's greatest baseball players against each other.
However, he has gotten a lot of blowback from fans around the sport. With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict going on, some do not understand how he could give his commitment to such a state.
Fans took to social media to make their voices heard on this situation. Harrison Bader was hit with some nasty replies after making his commitment to Team Israel public.
"Yeah not really coming back from this one dog. Enjoy equating your faith with a genocidal terrorist state though.What's it like 40,000+ dead children since 2023?" one fan posted.
"Israel shouldn't be allowed to compete" said another.
"He just unwoked himself" said another.
People around the world have been critical of the Israel-Hamas war. It has been devastating, killing over 52,000 people in such a short amount of time.
"May he get what he deserves" said another.
"He got a hater in me for sure" said another.
"Oh vomit just as I was starting to like him" said another.
The Twins slugger's decision to play for Team Israel is not a popular one. He has certainly lost some fans with his decision to commit to paying for them.
Former Detroit Tigers slugger set to manage Harrison Bader and Team Israel during 2026 WBC
Harrison Bader will play for a former World Series champion when the 2026 World Baseball Classic gets underway. He will report to former Detroit Tigers slugger Ian Kinsler.
Kinsler participated for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He knows how to win this tournament and made his WBC coaching debut when he coached Team Israel in 2023.
However, his club lacked the ability to score runs when they needed them the most. Team Israel finished the tournament with a record of 1-3, and they finished the tournament in 16th place.
Harrison Bader will look to improve his team's chances next year. However, they will have their work cut out for them, being in the same pool as teams like the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.