Why was Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended from the MLB?

Once primed as the future face of the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr. has become one of the most disappointing and polarizing figures in the game today.

Tatis Jr. was one of the most exciting young players in baseball and was touted to bring a new generation to the forefront. That elite group included the likes of Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Ronald Acuna Jr.

As quickly as Tatis Jr. became a household name, he tarnished his own reputation and image. He tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The failed drug test resulted in a 80-game suspension, as well as ruining his reputation league-wide.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA How Fernando Tatís Jr. went from the the next FACE of baseball to the latest DISGRACE of baseball.



How Fernando Tatís Jr. went from the the next FACE of baseball to the latest DISGRACE of baseball. https://t.co/upjbATfHOQ

"How Fernando Tatís Jr. went from the the next FACE of baseball to the latest DISGRACE of baseball." - Doug McKain

Tatis Jr. claimed that the Clostebol came from medication used to treat ringworms, which his father later backed. Yet things went from bad to worse when his father claimed that his suspension was "a catastrophe for baseball." He added that "millions of fans are gonna stop watching baseball now" due to his son's suspension.

The brash arrogance of Tatis Jr.'s family did not help his image with teammates and fans alike.

Brian Y @byysports Alex Rodriguez after seeing that Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for PEDs: Alex Rodriguez after seeing that Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for PEDs: https://t.co/RA0xd0NJ9X

"Alex Rodriguez after seeing that Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for PEDs:" - Brian Y

His suspension added more tension to a San Diego Padres locker room that was already mixed on the young shortstop. Tatis Jr. missed most of the 2022 season following an offseason wrist injury as a result of a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.

While his talent was undeniable, his immaturity left the rest of the Padres roster frustrated with the young superstar.

Kaplan and Crew @KaplanandCrew "The Padres actions right now indicate they're not 100% married to Tatis at short!" @scottkaplan reacts to the Padres meeting with Trea Turner and their reported interest in Xander Bogaerts. "The Padres actions right now indicate they're not 100% married to Tatis at short!" @scottkaplan reacts to the Padres meeting with Trea Turner and their reported interest in Xander Bogaerts. https://t.co/FMWek1w77E

"The Padres actions right now indicate they're not 100% married to Tatis at short!" @scottkaplan reacts to the Padres meeting with Trea Turner and their reported interest in Xander Bogaerts." - Kaplan and Crew

A look at Fernando Tatis Jr. at this point in his career

Over three seasons in the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been a superstar in every sense of the word.

In 273 games, the San Diego Padres shortstop has hit 81 home runs with 195 RBIs, while also stealing 52 bases. While his counting stats have been impressive, his career .292 batting average showcases his ability at the plate.

"139 days until Tatis returns" - PADRES Obsessed Wes

Over the course of his three full seasons in the Majors, Fernando Tatis Jr. has finished within the top five of the MVP vote twice.

