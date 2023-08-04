Why did former MLB player Raudy Read try to fight a fan? Minor league game’s fiery ending examined

The Washington Nationals signed Raudy Read as an international free agent in 2011. After spending years in the minors, he got his shot in 2017 as he appeared in eight games.

After not getting much playing time, Read elected minor league free agency in 2021. He signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox in 2022, where he appeared in 88 games between Double-A and Triple-A. He would later be released in September.

Now, Raudy Read is playing in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an independent league. During a tight game that went into extra innings, Read was the storyline. After his team turned a double play to end the inning, he rushed to the stands to confront a fan.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Former MLB player Raudy Read completes a double play then immediately runs up into the crowd to confront a fan pic.twitter.com/WceV8CIXrs

Right after Read caught the ball at first, he threw his glove to the side and entered the stands. Security eventually caught and restrained him, but it was quite the scene.

This is something fans do not see often. Most athletes are used to getting heckled and will take those comments in stride, but not Read. Whatever the fan said or did to him truly upset him.

Raudy Read likely blew his chance to return to the MLB

Raudy Read did not get much chance to show his skills at the MLB level when he was with the Washington Nationals. Through two seasons, he only appeared in 14 games.

With the situation that has happened recently, it is likely he will not get a shot to return to the big leagues. The league does not tolerate players going into the stands to chase down a heckler.

Anthony Rendon had a similar incident earlier in the season where he had an altercation with a fan. He was suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount of money.