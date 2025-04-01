Why is Freddie Freeman not playing tonight? Know all about what happened to Dodgers star's surgically repaired ankle

Star first baseman Freddie Freeman delivered a solid performance on Saturday in the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Freeman went 2-for-4, scoring a run and driving in two RBIs to contribute to his team’s victory.

After sweeping the Tigers in their three-game series, the Dodgers are set to begin another three-game series against Freddie Freeman’s former team, the Atlanta Braves. However, Freeman is not in the lineup for the series opener due to ankle issues.

Last season, Freeman suffered a severe ankle sprain that caused him to miss some time, but he still played through the NLDS, NLCS, and World Series. After winning the championship, he underwent surgery to repair the injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Freeman recently aggravated his ankle after slipping in the shower, saying (via AP News):

“He had a little mishap entering the shower. Kind of swelled up a little bit.”

Even before the mishap, Freeman’s ankle wasn’t fully recovered. Discussing this prior to the incident, Roberts said:

"It wasn't 100 percent. But still, obviously the way he swung the bat -- he was in a good spot."

Freeman also dealt with rib issues last year, which carried over into this season and prevented him from playing in the Dodgers’ season-opening Tokyo Series. After recovering, he played in all three games of the Dodgers’ series against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium.

The eight-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and built an impressive resume with the team before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in March 2022 on a six-year, $162 million contract.

Dodgers Dave Roberts discusses removing Freddie Freeman from the lineup and looking at his recovery

Freddie Freeman was named the 2024 World Series MVP after an outstanding performance. Despite dealing with injury issues, he hit four home runs and recorded 12 RBIs in five games against the New York Yankees.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently discussed the decision to remove Freeman from the lineup, saying (via AP News):

“He feels he could go out there and play, but just let him kind of recoup today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow. For the most part, he’s always kicking and screaming (to play).”

So far in the 2025 season, Freeman is 3-for-12, with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored.

