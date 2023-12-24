“Why they had to get both” - Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Dodgers reunion at Nobu creates buzz among MLB fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers unbelievable offseason might not be over, but it's likely capped after the Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing. With him, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, they've made three of the biggest additions in recent memory and they did it all in one offseason.

The contract they offered Yamamoto, 12 years and $325 million, exceeded most other offers, which is possibly a large reason why he signed there. Another aspect, however, is the fact that his close friend and Japan National Team teammate Ohtani had already signed there.

The two are friends and it makes sense that they'd want to play together and win championships. After the signing, the two went out to dinner at Nobu, one of the fanciest restaurants in the Los Angeles area.

Fans had a wide variety of reactions to the Japanese duo's night out together. Some loved seeing them together, and others are frustrated that they're on the same team after a whirlwind offseason.

Some fans are upset that the Dodgers improbably signed both, while others are pleased to see the friends reunited. Other Dodgers fans are just happy two of the biggest free agents in recent memory chose LA to call home.

How the Dodgers got Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

In truth, there were two top free agents that everyone wanted this year: former Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and incoming NBL ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It's improbable that one team would land both, but the Dodgers did.

LA signed them for what amounts to $97 million a year. They could do that ordinarily, but spending that much on two players alone would force them to blow through the luxury tax and likely set payroll records.

Shohei Ohtani signed for $70 million AAV

In order to achieve this, they deferred $68 of Ohtani's $70 million salary. They have to pay more than the $2 million leftover each year, but the payroll is lower because of it.

Even with trading for former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow, they weren't finished and had money to keep going. Thus, they added Yamamoto, shocking fans of other teams and building a legitimate superteam.

