"Why is this guy even playing" "Trade this bum please" - New York Yankees fans pick on Aaron Hicks after a poor attempt to steal a base against the Chicago White Sox leads to an out

The New York Yankees currently own the best record in Major League Baseball. However, that doesn't make the team impervious to criticism. This week's victim of New York Yankees fan outrage and ire is centerfielder Aaron Hicks. The young outfielder has received criticism since permanently assuming the role of leadoff hitter in the lineup. However, a base running blunder causing him to be picked off in the eighth inning during the Yankees matchup against the Chicago White Sox had fans from all corners of Twitter in quite the tizzy.

It started with questions. The main question? Why?

"Why is he even playing?" - @ Mary DeRosa

Others asked simply, what?

"What are you even doing here?" - @ Benja BigFly

However, the grand majority of New York fans have simply had enough, with some calling on general manager Brian Cashman to ship off the centerfielder to another team.

"Trade this bum" - @ Orlando

Others simply don't care how it happens; they simply don't want Hicks to return to the Yankees lineup.

"TRADE HIM, RELEASE HIM DO SOMETHING PLEASE MAKE THE SUFFERING END" - @ Sammy Sanchez

This fan, who is also an NBA fan by the looks of his name, just wants Hicks gone.

"Just f**king cut him" - @ Harden Pack

Part of what feeds this rage is simply the fact that Yankees fans were promised more from Hicks.

"Explain this to me Aaron Hicks. Laughable this dude said he wanted to get 30 and 30. Never seen him hustle in the OF not sure how he expects to steal any bases now this … oof" - @ Hans

Others chose to point out how Hicks' play is directly costing the Yankees games in the regular season.

"He’s giving Cashman and Boone plenty reasons to move on from a perennial underperformed. Fortunately, Judge hit a bomb to left to tie the game at 1-1. Hicks’ running mistake won’t be the reason they lose, but could be the reason they don’t win." - @ Abu Baker

The Yankees would go on to drop the series finale 3-1. Hicks has a career on-base percentage of .290 when leading off a game, which is absolutely abysmal, and while he offers a great deal to the club defensively, offense is what excites New York Yankees fans.

