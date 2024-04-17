"Why is he jogging like my grandma" - Fans troll Yankees Giancarlo Stanton's base-running speed as slugger score from second

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is not particularly known for his speed and agility on the basepaths. The former two-time National League home run leader is more used to trotting around the bases than having to pick up his anchor.

However, Stanton had to pick up his anchor on a close play at the plate against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Stanton was on second when Jose Trevino hit a single to left field and had to hustle to beat the throw.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That is a giant man rounding the bases, and you do not want to get in his way. Stanton looks more like a linebacker running back a fumble than he does a baseball player.

Stanton scored, giving the Yanks an early lead on their division foes. Fans quickly took to social media to poke fun at Stanton's less-than-graceful baserunning.

"Why is he jogging like my grandma" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"How did bro not get tagged" - another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"My grandma runs faster with eight pound ankle weights" - posted another.

Fans were not impressed with Stanton chugging around the basepaths. Some reckon their grandma could run faster than he did.

"Stanton runs like that one uncle at the rec center" - said another fan.

"Absolute speed demon" - said another.

"Make him do 100 laps in practice" - said another.

Fans want to see Stanton work on his speed, but that is not a part of his game. His main focus this season is staying healthy throughout the season, something that has given him trouble lately.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has gotten off to an encouraging start

New York Yankees - Giancarlo Stanton (Image via Getty)

Giancarlo Stanton did not play up to his potential during the 2023 season. Through 101 games, he hit .191/.275/.420 with 24 home runs. It was a career-low in terms of batting average, and his home run number was down.

This season, through 13 games, Stanton is hitting .250/.291/.538 with three doubles and four home runs. This is an encouraging start, especially when you look at what other Yankees players are doing.

Juan Soto has shown off why he is so special, both at the plate and in the field. Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera have also stepped it up this season, and have gotten off to fantastic starts.

The Bronx Bombers could make some noise this year if they can keep this up and stay healthy.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback