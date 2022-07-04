"Why is Jonah Heim not an All-Star? It’s despicable" "Sounds like an All Star to me" - Texas Rangers slugger Jonah Heim leads AL Catchers with 12 homers, fans push for an All-Star selection

Jonah Heim, catcher for the Texas Rangers, hit his 12th dinger of the season to give him the American League lead at his position. This has fans of the team furious that he is currently not slated to take part in the All-Star Game despite his exceptional play. Jonah Heim has been a stalwart defensively behind the plate and an offensive powerhouse, but he did not win the fan vote.

The team posted a clip of the homer that gave Jonah Heim the AL lead to their Twitter. The run came against the New York Mets.

Texas Rangers @Rangers Jonah leads all AL catchers in homers. Jonah leads all AL catchers in homers. 💪 https://t.co/toBAf76AYf

The top two catcher spots in the AL are currently held by Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Trevino of the New York Yankees. It's incredibly difficult to win a fan vote against those two fanbases, and Texas Rangers fans are frustrated.

The fan vote for the All-Star Game has been under fire recently. This snub is just the latest example. It is too late for the MLB to make any changes to the selection process, but that excuse does little to assuage fans.

The Texas Rangers have one of the most underrated players in the MLB in Jonah Heim. Their fans want him to get the respect he deserves. While they may not have been able to vote him in, they certainly see him as an All-Star.

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is the latest victim of the All-Star Game fan vote

Heim runs the bases, Washington Nationals v Texas Rangers.

There is no perfect way to select an All-Star team, as a great player will always somehow be left off. There simply aren't enough spots for every great player, which makes the selection all the more valuable. Giving power to fans in the selection process added yet another variable to the complicated process.

Allowing fans to vote brings in much attention and excitement to the game, but it comes at the cost of players like Jonah Heim. The voting results are especially difficult to accept when one team has six players as finalists for the team.

Sebastian MATAMOROS @Sebastian111806 @Rangers Should be an all star but the blue Jays fans ruin everything @Rangers Should be an all star but the blue Jays fans ruin everything

Of course, Toronto Blue Jays fans are willing to defend their numerous player seleections to the ends of the earth. It is a situation where it is impossible for either side to be objective, tainting the results of the vote.

The Texas Rangers themselves are leading the charge to get Jonah Heim to the All-Star game, energizing their fanbase to do the same.

Fan engagement is incredibly high, which was likely the intent behind the fan votes in the first place. Whether people are happy or furious with the results, they're all talking about the All-Star Game.

This late into the process, many have resigned themselves to the fact that the catcher with the most homers in the AL won't be selected. Despite this, fans are still making their voices heard in the hope that they can effect change.

