Why was Mariners' J.P. Crawford ejected vs Nationals? Full breakdown of Andy Fletcher's controversial call

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford was sent off in the 6th inning of Thursday night's game against the Washington Nationals. The Gold Glover argued a call thrown by Nats' ace MacKenzie Gore that was thrown way out of the zone — to which umpire Andy Fletcher called a strike, leading to the punch out.

After being struck out looking, Crawford went livid on the MLB official as Fletcher signaled his tossing from the game. The team's coaching staff then rushed to the field and tried to make a separation between the two. The shortstop finished the game by going 0-for-3 with a sole strikeout to his name — the one that got him ejected.

"JP Crawford was ejected from the game after this strike three call" - @ MLB on FOX

The visiting Nationals eventually got the victory, 9-3, trampling over the postseason-contending Mariners. Crawford's meltdown wasn't unwarranted either, as proven by a baseball page analysis in X that analyzes the calls made by officials.

In the scorecard, umpire Andy Fletcher missed a total of 15 calls in the game for a total accuracy of 90%, way lower than the expected accuracy for officials at 94%. The missed calls went both ways as the Nationals and Mariners both gained and suffered from Fletcher's inconsistent strike zone.

To further solidify the inconsistencies, Fletcher missed eight calls within one inch from the edge of the supposed zone. This resulted into multiple walks and strikeouts.

Mariners obliterated by Nationals in extras

In a surprising result, the Mariners got romped by the Nationals in the 10th inning of Thursday night's game with a score of 9-3, as the latter took the series on the road. After getting shutout 9-0 on Tuesday, questions will be asked regarding the capabilities of Seattle's players and staff who are gunning for a postseason spot as they were defeated by a rebuilding squad.

In spite of the inconsistencies in the calls made in the contest, Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore gave up no runs in a six-inning outing. Gore gave up just four hits and struck out eight as he lowered his ERA to 3.16.

The pitcher's performance was supplemented by the Nationals' batting crew that opened a seven-spot in the 10th inning. Daylen Lile, Nathaniel Lowe, Luis Garcia Jr., and Josh Bell, pelted Mariners reliever Collin Snider in extras to put the game away for the visitors. With the win, the Nationals improved their record to 26-30 while Seattle fell to 30-25.

