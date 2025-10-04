"Why did the Marlins fire him?" - Fans in disbelief after Skip Schumaker becomes 21st full-time manager in Rangers' franchise history

The Texas Rangers' search for a new manager ended in Friday after the team announced Skip Schumaker as Bruce Bochy's successor.

Bruce Bochy announced he won't be returning to manage the Rangers after the conclusion of his third season with the franchise. The Rangers won their first World Series during Bochy's tenure.

Fans reacted to Skip Schumaker's appointment as the new Rangers manager.

mark coffman @coachmcoffman Why did the Marlins fire him?

Frank Pierce @FrankPi50154856 I can't believe they hired this guy when Bobby Valentine is available. Sources say he was itching for a return engagement. 😀

JORDAN TRASK @OCLASDKid2005 He Beat Them As a Player In 2011, Now He Joins Them As a Manager

Lone Star Cowboy @lonecowboy70 Everyone is getting excited just for 3 years from now wanting him fired for being under 500 3 straight years. Same shit as Bochy.

Racetalk365 🎙🏁🏁🏁 @Hooptalk365 Still not buying season tickets again until this team can find some direction. Playing .500 baseball won't cut it.

According to reports, Schumaker has agreed to join the Rangers on a four-year contract, becoming the 21st full-time manager in Rangers history. The 45-year-old served as the manager for the Miami Dolphins in 2023 and 2024 and was named the National League Manager of the Year in 2023 after leading the team to the postseason.

Schumaker joined the Rangers as a Senior Advisor, Baseball Operations in November last year.

Skip Schumaker excited to lead the Rangers after front office role

The Rangers missed the playoffs in Bochy's final year after going 81-81 in 2025. Skip Schumaker reflected on the opportunity to work with the team after his front office role.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to manage the Rangers,” Schumaker said. “While I attained a good understanding of the organization through my front office role this past season, the conversations with Chris Young, Ross Fenstermaker, and others this week have only intensified my interest in this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin the work for 2026.”

Before his managerial career, Schumaker spent 11 seasons as a player, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning the World Series with them after defeating the Texas Rangers in 2011.

