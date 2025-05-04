Why is Max Muncy wearing glasses? MLB insider explains reason connected to Kike Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy has a new accessory for his game days. The Dodgers infielder has been seen wearing glasses with clear prescription lenses in the last couple of games.
Max Muncy was wearing the prescription glasses during his plate appearance in the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. He also wore it during the series opener on Friday.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed the reason behind Muncy's prescription eyeglasses and highlighted a similar tactic used by Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez. Rosenthal said on Fox Sports:
"If you remember last year, Kike Hernandez turned his season around when he started wearing glasses. Well, Max goes to the same eye doctor as Kike and about two weeks ago, the doctor said, 'Listen, your vision is 20/12. It's perfect, well, close to it, but you do have an astigmatism in your right eye. You don't necessarily need glasses, but you might want to try them.' And Max thought it can't hurt (to try it)."
Like Rosenthal mentioned, Muncy witnessed an instant impact as he went deep in his first at-bat with the glasses on Wednesday, ending a 28-game barren run.
Max Muncy reflects on slow start to 2025 season with Dodgers
While Max Muncy acknowledged that wearing the glasses might help turn around the season after a slow start, the infielder acknowledged he has still to reach his optimum swing.
“The swing feels like it’s getting closer and closer,” Muncy said. “I still have to clean some things up. Have to be better in certain situations. It’s a work in progress. But … it’s just getting the ball to go forward.”
The Dodgers infielder went 0-for-2 in Saturday's game against the Braves, drawing two walks in his at-bats as the reigning World Series winners thrashed their NL rivals 10-3 to take the series with a game remaining.