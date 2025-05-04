Why is Max Muncy wearing glasses? MLB insider explains reason connected to Kike Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy has a new accessory for his game days. The Dodgers infielder has been seen wearing glasses with clear prescription lenses in the last couple of games.

Ad

Max Muncy was wearing the prescription glasses during his plate appearance in the second inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. He also wore it during the series opener on Friday.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed the reason behind Muncy's prescription eyeglasses and highlighted a similar tactic used by Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez. Rosenthal said on Fox Sports:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you remember last year, Kike Hernandez turned his season around when he started wearing glasses. Well, Max goes to the same eye doctor as Kike and about two weeks ago, the doctor said, 'Listen, your vision is 20/12. It's perfect, well, close to it, but you do have an astigmatism in your right eye. You don't necessarily need glasses, but you might want to try them.' And Max thought it can't hurt (to try it)."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like Rosenthal mentioned, Muncy witnessed an instant impact as he went deep in his first at-bat with the glasses on Wednesday, ending a 28-game barren run.

Max Muncy reflects on slow start to 2025 season with Dodgers

While Max Muncy acknowledged that wearing the glasses might help turn around the season after a slow start, the infielder acknowledged he has still to reach his optimum swing.

Ad

“The swing feels like it’s getting closer and closer,” Muncy said. “I still have to clean some things up. Have to be better in certain situations. It’s a work in progress. But … it’s just getting the ball to go forward.”

The Dodgers infielder went 0-for-2 in Saturday's game against the Braves, drawing two walks in his at-bats as the reigning World Series winners thrashed their NL rivals 10-3 to take the series with a game remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More