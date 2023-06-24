Create

Why did the Mets trade Eduardo Escobar mid-game? Former All-Star infielder’s transaction explained 

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 24, 2023 00:49 GMT
Former New York Mets Third Baseman Eduardo Escobar
Eduardo Escobar's time with the New York Mets is over. While the team was taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, it was reported that they had traded Escobar to the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels receive Escobar and cash, while the Mets get minor-league pitchers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow. This is the first major move to kick off the trading season.

We’ve acquired minor league RHPs Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux from the Angels in exchange for INF Eduardo Escobar and cash considerations.

While he has struggled this season, he's going to be missed by his teammates. Francisco Lindor considered Eduardo Escobar one of the most incredible teammates he ever had.

Francisco Lindor on the Mets trading Eduardo Escobar:"He's one of the best teammates I've ever had. We're going to miss him a lot."(via @appletv) https://t.co/x9wFMbRuJQ

Brett Baty's rise this season has made splitting the time between Baty and Escobar hard at third. Escobar would only get in the lineup when facing left-handed pitching. The Mets had to decide on one or the other, and with Escobar being a veteran, it was a no-brainer to stick with Baty.

Escobar's making $9.5 million this season and has a team option for the 2024 season. The Mets sent the Angels money to cover Escobar's remaining contract, except for the league minimum.

Eduardo Escobar could shine in Los Angeles

New York Mets v Colorado Rockies
For many players, a change in scenery is all that is needed to get the ball rolling again. Take Aaron Hicks, for example. He struggled when he was a member of the New York Yankees. He turned it around after being DFA'd and signing with the Baltimore Orioles. In 18 games, he's hitting .321/.424/.571 with three home runs.

This move makes sense with Anthony Rendon dealing with a recent groin injury. Given his injury history, nothing is certain with Rendon. Having some quality guys behind him will help the Angels. Los Angeles is also without Gio Urshella, who fractured his pelvis and will likely be out for the remainder of the year.

Eduardo Escobar has a clear path to playing time and should make the most out of his recent trade.

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
