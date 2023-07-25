Why was Michael Grove asked to change his pants mid game? Dodgers pitcher gets blasted on mound after the switch

Michael Grove had an unusual incident concerning him in Los Angeles Dodgers' latest game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The series opener saw the Blue Jays take the game after an 11th-inning 6-3 win.

The incident occurred between the fourth and fifth innings as Grove was asked to change his pants by the umpire. After the fourth innings, the area near the right thigh of the pitcher's pants seemed to be dirty.

The umpires, being cautious of any help he was receiving from what was on his pants, asked the Dodgers starter to change them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the striking difference was not in his uniform but in his performance. In the first four innings, the 26-year-old had given away four hits, zero walks and struck out six while remaining scoreless. In the fifth innings, things changed as Grove earned two runs on four hits as Toronto tied the game.

Suspicion over Michael Grove getting assistance from a banned substance

Some fans on social media felt that Grove's difference in pitching after changing his pants was a bit confusing. It seems that the reason for dirt in that particular place is that he wipes his hands there in between innings.

MLB mandated new rules in the previous season that stated umpires would be more vigilant in assessing and monitoring sticky substances on a pitcher. The pitcher may be subject to immediate ejection for violating the rules by attempting to conceal a foreign substance.

The ambiguity over what is allowed and what isn't still remains in the MLB with players like Domingo German getting ejected from games this season.

Grove has had a below-par season so far and is trying to better his 6.40 ERA. That is partly due to a lackluster start but he has been mostly solid earning just six runs in his last three outings.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!