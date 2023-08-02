Why was Mike Fiers' name left off Astros no-hitters list? Exploring pitchers controversial role in sign-stealing scandal

While the Houston Astros were showcasing all of the no-hitters in franchise history, Mike Fiers' 2015 performance was notably left off. The former Astros pitcher was responsible for the team's 2017 sign-stealing scandal coming to light after detailing the scheme to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drelich of The Athletic in 2019.

Mark Berman @MarkBerman_ ). I have no problem with that! List of no-hitters by the Astros from @ATTSportsNetSW during their broadcast of today's game. The name for the pitcher of the 2015 no-hitter was deleted (Mike Fiers).

"List of no-hitters by the Astros from @ATTSportsNetSW during their broadcast of today’s game. The name for the pitcher of the 2015 no-hitter was deleted (Mike Fiers😝). I have no problem with that!" - @MarkBerman_

The revelation by Mike Fiers of the Houston Astros' elaborate cheating scheme rocked the baseball world and forever tainted the Texas franchise. Once revered for their ground-breaking methods, the Astros have become one of the most reviled clubs in the sport.

Even though the team and their fans are looking to move forward from the scandal, it has yet again been brought back into the limelight thanks to a graphic shared on their broadcast.

During the live broadcast, following the spectacular game by Framber Valdez there was a list of all of the no-hitters that have been thrown in club history. Mike Fiers' 2015 no-hitter was listed, yet the space where his name would be was left completely blank, something that did not go unnoticed among fans.

The no-hitter that Fiers delivered was the best performance of his career. The former Astros pitched a career-high 134 pitches and racked up 10 strikeouts against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Today in 2015, Mike Fiers pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park, the 11th no-hitter in Astros history and the first for any team at Minute Maid Park.

"Today in 2015, Mike Fiers pitched a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park, the 11th no-hitter in Astros history and the first for any team at Minute Maid Park." - @TXSportsHistory

Mike Fiers has been removed from the history of the Houston Astros

While the performance was one of the greatest in club history, it is clear that the Houston Astros are separating themselves from the player who exposed their cheating. Although many fans, players, and pundits were thankful for Fiers' role in exposing the Astros as frauds, some, including Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, were critical of him coming forward.

No matter what side of the fence one sits on regarding Fiers' decision to expose his former team, it's undeniable that it was something that needed to be stopped. Many believe that the players involved in the scandal such as Jose Altuve escaped any punishment from Commissioner Rob Manfred.

