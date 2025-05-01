Why did Mike Trout exit game vs. Mariners? All you need to know about Angels star’s injury

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout had an injury scare after notifying the team of his sore left knee during a game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The incident took place during a sprint to first base, where Trout jammed his knee and felt uncomfortable continuing further.

It’s the same knee that halted his 2024 season prematurely after a torn meniscus. Trout underwent surgery and was out for the rest of the season. While his rehab seemed optimistic, they found another tear after an MRI the same year.

During Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners, the team immediately took him out for a pinch hitter at his next at-bat. Trout said that while he felt soreness in his left knee, it felt fine after tests and initial treatment.

“When it happened, it was just a weird feeling," Trout said. "After getting treatment stuff, it actually feels a little better. Hopefully, it’s just a little scar tissue breaking up."

Angels manager Ron Washington admitted that they did not want any complications later, so they pulled him out of the game. Last season, Mike Trout missed 133 games after tearing his meniscus. If there are no more hiccups, Trout will play on Thursday.

This is not Mike Trout’s first time dealing with medical challenges in his MLB career. He suffered from a fractured hamate in 2023 and later on another injury, which ended his season.

He was limited to just 36 games in 2021 due to a calf strain. Back issues and a torn meniscus are also part of his injury history. Washington is being extra cautious with Trout to avoid any further injury given his struggles in recent years.

Mike Trout’s season so far in 2025

Mike Trout has enjoyed a strong start in the 2025 season. While his health has been a concern for the team, he has recorded nine home runs and is tied for fourth in the MLB HR chart.

His current slash line is .173/.261/.462. The Angels lost Wednesday’s game 9-3 against the Mariners. They’ll be returning home to host their series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

