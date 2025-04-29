What the numbers say about Mike Trout's 2025 season so far: To worry or not to worry?

The Los Angeles Angels' most important player, outfielder Mike Trout, lost a major chunk of the 2024 season to a knee injury. The Angels' performances suffered accordingly, as the 2002 World Series champions had another woeful season, finishing at the foot of the AL West standings with a 63-99 record.

Ad

Hoping for a possible comeback this season, most fans believed that Mike Trout's long-awaited return was the solution to getting the team back on track. Nevertheless, the veteran has had a slightly mixed season so far.

Trout has a WAR (wins above replacement value) of -0.2, along with a dWAR (defensive wins above replacement) of a -0.6. The WAR statistic measures how good a player is, compared to the estimated level of an average big leaguer. As of now, it appears Trout's performances are negatively impacting his team, especially from a defensive standpoint.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty

Things are also looking slightly concerning on the offensive side of things. Trout has a 29.6% strikeout percentage and a 10.4% base on balls percentage, the worst those numbers have ever been in his career.

Ad

Though it may appear so, things are not all doom and gloom. Trout has enjoyed his fair share of big moments this season, racking up nine homers already, putting him joint third on the MLB home run charts.

All in all, being slightly rusty after coming back from such a long layoff was probably expected and fortunes can change pretty quickly in baseball. With the glimpses of quality he has shown, though, it would not be a huge surprise to see Trout go on to enjoy a good season in the months to come, as he continues to fully get back into his groove.

Ad

Mike Trout's presence in the lineup has been 'huge', says Angels GM

Shortly after the new season began, Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian talked about the boost that the team gets from Mike Trout's veteran presence.

"There's a calming presence watching him (Mike Trout) play. He's played outstanding in right field so far. ... He's extremely motivated. Love watching him play, even when he has an off day, even having his presence on the lineup and on the field has been huge for us." Perry Minasian said, via MLB Network Radio on April 13.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As the Halos look to finally get back into the postseason for the first time since 2014, fans will be hoping Mike Trout can lead his young teammates by example.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More