Angels GM makes big claim after Mike Trout's move to right field

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout endured a tough season in 2024, as a knee injury sustained last April ended his season prematurely. Having lost arguably their most influential player, the Angels ended up finishing bottom of the AL West with a 63-99 record.

Ad

Naturally, fans were quite excited for Trout's much-anticipated return. It appears all the hype was very much warranted; while he's hitting just .212, Trout has already hit six home runs (tied for the MLB lead) and recorded 14 RBIs this campaign.

Highlighting the veteran slugger's importance to his team, Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian talked about how the return of a fully fit Mike Trout, now playing as a right fielder, was huge for the Halos this past offseason.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's a calming presence watching him (Mike Trout) play. He's played outstanding in right field so far. ... He's extremely motivated. ... In our opinion, we thought right field would be a great move for him." Minasian said, via MLB Network Radio on Sunday.

"With how our field is constructed, it's a smaller right field, he has the ability to throw. It's been great for his body, not having to roam center field and cover both tracks. ... Love watching him play, even when he has an off day, even having his presence on the lineup and on the field has been huge for us." Minasian added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mike Trout reaches out to fans after foul-ball incident

Mike Trout was involved in a controversial incident in right field against the Houston Astros on Saturday. In the second inning of their 4-1 win against the Astros, a fan reached into Trout's glove to take away a likely catch in foul territory.

The incident brought back memories of what Mookie Betts experienced in the World Series against the Yankees. However, the fan -- who said he was protecting his son -- was apologetic about the incident, which was a new experience for the now-right fielder Trout.

Ad

“I jumped in and the ball was in my glove, the guy just literally just took it out,” Trout said per MLB.com. “But he was really apologetic. I learn new things every single day. Once I go into the stands, it's free game. Being in right field, it’s a little different. In center, I don’t really get that play.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

There were no hard feelings, as Trout met with the fan who interfered with his catch after the game and also signed a ball for his son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More