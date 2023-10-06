Why is MLB investigating Billy Eppler? Former Mets GM comes under scrutiny after resignation 

Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is being investigated by Major League Baseball just after he resigned from his position. He is being investigated for alleged misuse of the injured list.

Eppler caught word of the investigation, which was the reason he resigned. However, he stated that he wanted to give the newly hired president of baseball operations, David Stearns, a "fresh start."

Eppler has yet to speak with officials on the matter but likely will over the next few days. He has declined to speak publicly about the matter, so fans will have to sit and wait for the results.

This is one of the last things the New York Mets want to deal with. They had a terrible 2023 season and would like to put that behind them and focus on the 2024 season.

Billy Eppler could be in some hot water

Exact details surrounding the league's investigation into Billy Eppler are still being worked out. However, he could be in deep trouble with the league if he is found guilty of misusing the injured list.

This is not the New York Mets' first time dealing with issues like this. In 2021, former general manager Jared Porter was fired for harassing a female reporter during his time with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Stearns will have his hands full during the offseason. He is tasked with finding a new manager after Buck Showalter stepped down, and now he has to find a new GM.

It will be interesting to see what Stearns does. Will he take his time finding new replacements, or will he jump the gun on the first best option? Whatever he does, the fanbase is growing impatient and wants to see the Mets return to glory.