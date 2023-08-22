Why is MLB investigating harassment directed to Tommy Pham’s Nephew? Slugger’s family targeted on Social Media

Tommy Pham's reputation and relationship among MLB fans has been hit-and-miss, to say the least. While the outspoken outfielder has often had run-ins with fans and other players for that matter, the latest controversy surrounding online cyber-bullying messages sent to his 13-year-old nephew is irresponsible and crossing the line.

The MLB is currently investigating reports that Tommy Pham's 13-year-old nephew has received various hate-filled messages online. While the investigation is currently underway, it appears likely that the messages began after the veteran outfielder had a verbal exchange with a San Diego Padres fan over the weekend.

"MLB is investigating cyber-hate messages directed towards the 13-year-old nephew of Arizona #Dbacks OF Tommy Pham. Pham had a verbal altercation with #Padres fans over the weekend in San Diego, with #Mets owner Steve Cohen and D-backs manager Torey Lovullo coming to his defense." - @BNightengale

The veteran outfielder took to social media on Monday, calling out the supposed "fans" who were sending the messages to his nephew. “PSA to all fans coming at my nephew on Instagram leave my nephew out of this,” Pham wrote. “Your life must suck really bad for you to talk s--- to a 13 year old!!!”

During this weekend's series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, Pham got into a verbal altercation with a Padres fan, who reportedly called him a “piece of s---”. While these types of interactions are not rare in professional sports, the fact that people have taken it upon themselves to go after Pham's nephew is too far.

"No matter how much Tommy Pham sucks as a person or a baseball player, his nephew didn't deserve grown ass adults coming after him. Some of y'all really need to do better. Leave family members out of it." - @randi9320

It remains to be seen what will be the outcome of the MLB's investigation into the message received by Pham's nephew, however, there is hope that shining a light on this incident will prevent it from happening again in the future.

Tommy Pham has endured hatred from Padres fans over the years

The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder has had a tense relationship with the San Deigo Padres and their fans. Although Pham spent time with the club during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, there is no love loss between the two parties.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has witnessed this firsthand, saying that the tension between Pham and Padres fans is different than a simple rivalry. “It’s ugly, and I’ve been uncomfortable with it from my vantage point.”