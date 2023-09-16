Why are MLB players wearing 21? Tributes around the league for Pirates legend explained

MLB players across the country will wear number 21 patches on their jersey to celebrate the annual Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the legacy of the legendary player. Every team will have the number 21 patch on their jersey when they take the field on 15 September to celebrate the first Latin American Hall of Famer in the MLB.

Roberto Clemente was a right fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates during his eighteen-year career which spanned from 1955 to 1972. The right fielder helped the Pirates to two World Series titles while winning the NL MVP award in 1966 and the World Series MVP in 1971. He was also named an All-Star 15 times and won the Golden Glove award 12 times during his stellar career.

Clemente was well-known for his charity work during the offseasons and volunteered to help when an earthquake hit Nicaragua on 23rd December, 1972. He provided aid packages for the victims of the disaster and decided to fly to the country with the goods. However, the flight was short on aircraft personnel and also overloaded by almost 2,000 kgs. As a result, it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean and killed everyone onboard instantly.

Hence, MLB established the annual Roberto Clemente Day, which continues to be celebrated by players across the league on 15 September every year.

MLB continues to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day in tribute to the legendary player

Romerto Clemente was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1973 and his legacy continues to grow across the country.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates player was the first Latin American to receive the honor and he continues to be a source of inspiration to the large number of Latin American players in the league.

51 years after his tragic passing, the two-time World Series winner is still remembered fondly and all teams wear the number 21 patches on their jersey on this day, the number he wore throughout his baseball career.