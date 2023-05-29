Why are MLB teams wearing red poppies on their jerseys today? All 30 teams don patches with the words "Lest We Forget"

MLB and its clubs are all set to celebrate Memorial Day on Monday. This day is dedicated to American military personnel who lost their lives while serving for their country.

MLB @MLB Today, we pause to remember and honor the members of the military who lost their lives while in service to our country. #MemorialDay Today, we pause to remember and honor the members of the military who lost their lives while in service to our country. #MemorialDay https://t.co/E03SuiZOA3

To commemorate Memorial Day, all the clubs are wearing red poppies on their respective jerseys. Earlier, the red poppy flowers also used to have a green leaf and an inscription with a black ribbon across. However, this year, the green leaf is no longer there but the inscription is still there on top of the red poppy.

The inscription reads "Lest we forget". It is a phrase used in English-speaking countries to commemorate those who have lost their lives in combat while serving their countries.

The clubs will participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at around 3 p.m. EDT. During this time, the umpires will have the discretion to pause games or pre-game warm-ups to maintain a moment of silence.

The MLB stated:

"This nationwide effort was created to 1) recognize the importance of remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country; 2) provide an opportunity to offer a unified expression of gratitude; and 3) help younger Americans understand the significance of Memorial Day." (via Fansided.com)

MLB's Memorial Day 2023 schedule

MLB has matches scheduled on Memorial Day 2023

Cleveland Guardians vs Baltimore Orioles - 1:05 PM ET

Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers - 1:10 PM ET

Kansas City Royals vs St. Louis Cardinals - 2:15 PM ET

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago Cubs - 2:20 PM ET

Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks - 4:10 PM ET

Minessota Twins vs Houston Astros - 4:10 PM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates vs San Francisco Giants - 5:05 PM ET

Atlanta Braves vs Oakland Athletics - 8:07 PM ET

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox - 8:10 PM ET

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers - 9:10 PM ET

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners - 9:40 PM ET

The league has also stated that all games operating outside the window of 3 p.m. will conduct a brief moment of silence before the U.S. National Anthem to observe Memorial Day.

It is expected that the league will be able to commemorate Memorial Day 2023 with as much respect for the martyred army personnel as it had done in previous years.

