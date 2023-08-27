Why are the New York Yankees so bad this year? Exploring the Bronx Bromber's disastrous 2023 season

The 2023 season has been a major letdown for the New York Yankees. Nobody could have expected this team to struggle this much this season after the momentum they built in the offseason.

They were able to re-sign superstar Aaron Judge and brought in Carlos Rodon in the offseason as well. But none of this has been enough to keep them out of the basement in the American League East.

Things started to spiral when Judge went down with his injury. He missed over 50 games with a torn ligament in his toe. New York Yankees players failed to take over for Judge when he was on the IL, and the offense went quiet.

The team has also seen injuries to core players like Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, and Harrison Bader. They have had to rely on young and inexperienced players to get the job done.

Pitching woes have also hurt the New York Yankees

Pitching has also been a thorn for the New York Yankees this season. Luis Severino is having a particularly tough year. He has appeared in 16 games, compiling a 3-8 record with a 7.26 ERA.

He is not the only one struggling on this staff. Carlos Rodon has seen a down year this season. He has appeared in seven games, compiling a 1-4 record with a 6.27 ERA.

The Yankees have even had internal problems with their pitching staff. Domingo German is out for the remainder of the season after an altercation broke out in the clubhouse. German was under the influence and, fortunately, is seeking treatment.

It has been a tough 2023 MLB season and all eyes will be on the front office to see where the team can improve. The front office and fanbase want to see the team return to glory.