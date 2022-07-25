"Why are the Orioles even pitching to him?" "Give him the MVP already" - New York Yankees fans in awe after Aaron Judge blasts a home run 456 feet, his 37th of the season

The dominance of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees continues, with a deep home run coming against the Baltimore Orioles. This was his 37th home run of the season. Fans are astounded by the remarkable season Judge has had thus far. He leads in MLB in home runs and has a stellar batting average of .292.

Talkin' Yanks uploaded a video of this dinger that electrified the fan base.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Judge goes DEEP into left for his 37th homer of the season! Judge goes DEEP into left for his 37th homer of the season! https://t.co/TDI278fUzA

These deep home runs have been happening more and more regularly for Aaron Judge this season, but they remain impressive. According to this user, the ball was absolutely demolished and would have been a home run in any stadium.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#RepBX



Home Run



Exit velo: 111.1 mph

Launch angle: 31 deg

Proj. distance: 456 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



NYY (3) @ BAL (0)

3rd Aaron Judge vs Dean KremerHome RunExit velo: 111.1 mphLaunch angle: 31 degProj. distance: 456 ftNo doubt about that oneThat's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparksNYY (3) @ BAL (0)3rd Aaron Judge vs Dean Kremer#RepBXHome Run 💣Exit velo: 111.1 mphLaunch angle: 31 degProj. distance: 456 ftNo doubt about that one 🔒That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks NYY (3) @ BAL (0)🔺 3rd https://t.co/6zmVM7LVHH

It was a monster of a home run, sailing 456 feet, and New York Yankees fans can barely believe what they are seeing.

It was probably a mistake for the Baltimore Orioles to even give Judge a hittable pitch, a mistake fans were all too happy to point out.

This home run also put Judge on pace to surpass the New York Yankees home run king, Roger Maris. Roger Maris hit a whopping 61 homers to take the record from Babe Ruth. This would be an incredible achievement, as Maris' record has stood for 61 years.

The contractual situation of the Yankees' superstar seems to hang over every moment he has. With his free agency pending, Yankees fans hope a long-term deal can still be worked out.

therealjpa8 @therealjpa8 @TalkinYanks Pay this man! Don’t cheap out because he’s 30. Guys proving he deserves every penny @TalkinYanks Pay this man! Don’t cheap out because he’s 30. Guys proving he deserves every penny

This season could be one for the history books if both the New York Yankees and their star Aaron Judge can continue to dominate.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is the MVP frontrunner

88th MLB All-Star Game

Now that we are past the halfway point of the season, All-Star selections have been made, so it is time to turn to the end-of-year awards. It seems unfathomable that anybody will catch Aaron Judge in the MVP race. With the league lead in home runs, a stellar batting average, great defensive play and a dominant team, Judge is the total package.

Because of this dominance from their top player, the Yankees are first in their division with a 12-game lead on the second place Tampa Bay Rays. The American League has no shortage of talent, but none of them are having a season quite like Judge.

With his 37th home run of the season being an absolute no doubter, fans in New York are hyped up for Aaron Judge once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far