Why was Pete Alonso forced to exit game vs Angels early? Benches clear as things get heated in Citi Field

Pete Alonso exited early in the game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The benches cleared as the two teams faced off in the second game of their much anticipated series.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the eighth with Pete Alonso at the plate. The Mets were trailing 5-3 and were looking to tie the game. On the very first pitch, a breaking ball by Jose Soriano, the Mets batter was hurt on the back side of the helmet almost near his neck.

The injury could have been much worse, as the ball hit him just high enough to catch his helmet. Soriano walked up to Alonso, but the latter was infuriated a bit. Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe exchanged some strong words with the Mets batter who was hit by pitch for a National League record 17 times this season.

The small spat between the two players in the box prompted a minor heated situation as the benches cleared. Managers Phil Nevin and Buck Showalter were quickly onto the pitch as other players tried to calm the situation.

It took a few minutes before normalcy could be restored on the field. The trainers checked on Pete Alonso. He had to be removed from the game due to suspected concussion, which could have exacerbated had the batter continued.

Pete Alonso passes concussion tests after the game

Thankfully for the New York Mets, their star batter passed the concussion tests and is not expected to be put on the injury list. Nevertheless, the trainers are likely to closely monitor him till the series finale on Sunday.

The Mets will hope to salvage a game off the Angels who won the series after some impressive show from their star man, Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese sensation stretched his lead in the triples department with an RBI triple and stole two bases.