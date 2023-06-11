Why was Phil Nevin ejected vs Mariners? Angels manager tossed in 5th inning of game

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected in the fifth inning of the second game of the series against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The 52-year-old argued a strike call on Shohei Ohtani that could have significantly impacted the game if the pitch was instead called a ball.

With two runners in scoring positions, Ohtani came for his at-bat. It was the tying run on the plate, as Gio Urshela and Mickey Moniak had already converted their at-bats. On a 3-2 count and 84 mph pitch by Gabe Speier, Ohtani checked his swing and was ready to walk as the ball seemed to land outside the strike zone.

Sarah Valenzuela @Sarah_IsabelVee Shohei Ohtani was not happy with this called strike three. Looked like he was shaking his head saying "No. no." Shohei Ohtani was not happy with this called strike three. Looked like he was shaking his head saying "No. no." https://t.co/f6sKFIE8KL

Even on television screens with the automatic strike zone, the pitch seemed to be missing the right bottom corner. However, home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called a third strike. The call even brought a reaction out of Ohtani, who usually tends to keep his composure in such situations.

His manager Phil Nevin, though, couldn't keep his cool at all, as he started shouting at Cuzzi from the dugout. Unsurprisingly as the Angels manager kept shouting, the official proceeded to eject Nevin from the game.

Phil Nevin didn't leave the pitch immediately, as first he stormed towards the home plate to show something to Cuzzi before going straight towards Cuzzi to give him a mouthful. He could be seen gesturing with four fingers, showing that the pitch was supposed to be a fourth ball, which produced a walk for Ohtani.

Phil Nevin's protest raises further concerns about home plate umpiring

Shohei Ohtani's walk would have meant a bases-loaded situation for a reliever coming off from the bullpen. With Mike Trout on the deck, the call would have been quite impactful had it went the other way, but that wasn't to be for the Halos.

Already, talks of replacing MLB umpires with automated strike-calling systems are making the rounds. The MLB has already tested 'robot umpires', and with increasing mistakes coming from senior officials, the top brass might contemplate bringing in automated systems permanently.

