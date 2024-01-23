"Why purposely make the jerseys look worse" "More boring" - Yankees fans have an outburst as team announces minor change to jersey

The New York Yankees have largely had the same exact uniforms since they began. The logo has been tweaked a bit and of course there have been some modernizations, but they wear the iconic pinstripes at home and they have their standard road grey uniform for when they leave Yankee Stadium.

However, for the first time in almost a decade, the road uniform is getting tweaked. In a small change, the white bordering on the letters and numbers has been removed. The arm trim is also being taken away.

All in all, it's a relatively minor change that won't be immediately recognized by casual fans. However, despite that, many fans are upset by the changes. They believe that the team shouldn't be messing with them.

Many fans don't feel like this uniform needed changing, and they can also agree that the changes they did make are not good ones. Some feel as if the white border was the standout feature of what is an admittedly iconic uniform, but the team is officially doing away with it.

The Yankees will get Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Juan Soto in these new uniforms when they first hit the road in the 2024 regular season.

The Yankees hardly get new uniforms

In recent years, the New York Yankees have hardly done anything new with their uniforms. They have added the Nike logo like all MLB teams have done and they got a sponsor patch last year, again as all other teams have done.

The Yankees don't change much for jerseys

However, that's mostly all they've done. The changes to the road uniform are the first real change to the uniform in what feels like forever. As other teams adopt new, fun uniforms, the Yankees stay rooted in tradition.

They're one of the few teams that doesn't have a City Connect jersey or an alternate of any kind. The Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and other teams have great city jerseys, but the Yankees haven't gotten on board.

It remains to be seen whether or not they will do that at any point, and with how fans are reacting to minor tweaks, they might want to hold off on anything significant.

