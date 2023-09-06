Why was Randal Grichuk Designated for Assignment? Angels' $9,333,334 slugger dropped after being traded for at deadline

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced they had placed Randal Grichuk back on waivers. Grinchuk was placed on waivers in late August but went unclaimed.

Grichuk was the only player that was not claimed off waivers originally. The Cleveland Guardians picked up Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Matt Moore. The Seattle Mariners claimed Dominic Leone and Hunter Renfroe went to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Angels are seeking relief from his $9.3 million base salary. Any team will have the chance to sign Randal Grichuk, but he will not be eligible for the postseason roster.

Grichuk has split his time with the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels this year. Since coming to Los Angeles, he has struggled at times. In 33 games, he slashed .179/.230/.359 with five home runs and nine RBIs.

Randal Grichuk will look for a place to stick

Randal Grichuk could provide value to a big-league roster. Given the right spot in the lineup, he hits for power and can potentially be a run producer.

One knock on his game is that he lacks a disciplined approach at the plate. He tends to reach on pitches outside of the zone and does not have the greatest walk rate.

However, Grichuk is an excellent outfielder with a great arm that is also accurate. He can easily play all three outfield positions but is better suited for a corner outfield spot. Check out the web gem he made last season against the Texas Rangers when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies.

Grichuk could help a roster that is looking for help against left-handed pitching. This season, he has hit lefties for a .317 average as opposed to his .246 average against righties.

It will be interesting to see if any team is intrigued by his talents.