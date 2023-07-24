Why did the Rockies have 5 infielders in game vs Marlins? Rules around rare defensive feat explained 

In the closing stages of the Miami Marlins' game against the Colorado Rockies, an unusual sight unfolded when the Rockies employed a tactic of deploying five infielders to put pressure on Luis Arraez.

With the scores tied at 2-2 in the tenth inning, the Rockies decided to add an extra infielder to their formation, aiming to prevent a ground ball from getting through their defensive line. Though uncommon, this strategy is within the rules of the game, allowing teams to solidify their defense when needed.

In a traditional baseball game, four infielders usually take their positions, covering first base, second base, shortstop, and third base. However, teams can choose to bring in a fifth player to the infield depending on their defensive strategy. Often, one of the three outfielders is moved to become the fifth infielder in specific situations.

This tactical move is employed to significantly reduce the chances of ground balls, particularly in critical moments of the game, such as when all the bases are loaded. Nonetheless, it comes with a significant disadvantage, as it leaves the outfield exposed to line drives or deep fly balls, which was the case during the game as Luis Arraez struck a line drive to an empty right field to clinch victory for the Marlins.

Luis Arraez snaps Miami Marlins' eight-game losing streak

The Colorado Rockies mounted the pressure on Luis Arraez by packing the infield with an additional player. However, the 26-year-old kept his cool to single home the winning run in the tenth inning.

Arraez hit a line drive to bag his first career walk-off hit, ending the Miami Marlins' eight-game losing streak in a tense game at LoanDepot Park on Sunday.

The Marlins infielder revealed his thought process after the Rockies brought in a fifth infielder.

“I saw the five infielders and that there was no right fielder,” Arraez said, “so I’m just thinking ‘if he throws one there inside, I’m going to pull it.’ The good thing is we win the game. It’s been a long time since we won.”

Although the home side lost the series, manager Skip Schumaker was pleased with his team's victory. He praised Arraez for his heroics with the pressure on the home side in the late stages of the game.

"He looked to the one place they weren’t and was just like ‘I’m gonna hit it there.’ That’s just who he is,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “It’s an incredible bat-to-ball skill, nothing like I’ve seen in my playing days or coaching days."

Miami will be up against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first match of the series on Tuesday, July 25.

