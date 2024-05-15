Why did Ronel Blanco get ejected? Latest updates on the Astros’ top pitcher’s suspension

Houston Astros hurler Ronel Blanco was ejected after three innings from Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics. The ejection came after the first base umpire sensed a sticky substance in his glove, upon which all the officials converged for inspection. Blanco was ejected by crew chief and third base umpire Laz Diaz.

Blanco was having a stellar start to the game, pitching three innings where he allowed only four hits and one walk while having four Ks. After the game, Blanco talked about his ejection:

“They told me that they found something sticky in the glove and that was the reason why they told me I couldn’t continue pitching with the glove,” Blanco said through a team interpreter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sticky substance found was nothing but rosin, which Ronel Blanco mentioned he didn't know if was illegal given that he saw other pitchers using the same stuff and thought it was normal.

“No, I didn’t know that was illegal,” said Blanco. “I see other pitchers come in and do it, as well, so I thought that was normal.”

Astros manager Joe Espada was given the glove for examination and even he found some stickiness to it.

“I believe I kind of saw the substance in there and the stickiness to it," he said.

Ronel Blanco will appeal against a potential 10-game suspension

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

As per MLB playing rules, pitchers who are found to have used foreign substance will be subjected to a 10-game suspension for the first offense. This means that after the league office conducts a thorough investigation of the glove, it will determine if Blanco needs to serve a 10-game suspension.

However, Ronel Blanco was adamant in his approach to possible suspension. He said he would appeal against the suspension as he felt he had been done wrong.

“It’s something that’s obviously extremely frustrating,” he said. “I want to go out there and compete and try to help the team and I couldn't do that.”

First base umpire Erich Bacchus shared his side of things, as he was the one who found the stickiness inside the glove.

"Then, when I went to go do his second check, going into the fourth inning, I asked for his glove,” Bacchus told a pool reporter.

“That was the first thing I checked. And I felt something inside the glove [he pointed to his palm as he said this]. It was the stickiest stuff I’ve felt on a glove since we’ve been doing this for a few years now. So, I brought the crew in. The crew conferred and then we went from there.”

As per Ronel Blanco's account, the rosin that he put on his forearm might have found its way inside the glove due to sweat.

The MLB has yet to reply on the possible suspension but expect a decision to follow in a day or two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback