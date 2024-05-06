"He just kind of missed location and it cost us" - Astros manager Joe Espada criticizes Josh Hader following brutal error in loss vs. Mariners

Josh Hader served up a home run in the top of the ninth to Cal Raleigh on Sunday. It ended up being the difference-maker as it sent the Houston Astros to their 22nd loss and back to a tie for last place in the AL West.

First-year manager Joe Espada didn't mince words when he spoke on the home run. He said that Hader, who has not had the success many expected in Houston, missed and cost the team.

Hader said, via ClutchPoints:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“0-2 count and too much of the plate, and it cost us. We were ahead of a lot of hitters today. We’ve just got to do a better job of putting guys away. … You’ve got to put (that pitch) up in the zone. … He just kind of missed location."

The Seattle Mariners star crushed the pitch 109.2 miles per hour off the bat. It traveled 394 feet and would have been a home run in 29 out of 30 ballparks. Per BaseballSavant, it was a barrel, too. Raleigh didn't miss the mistake and won the game for Seattle.

Josh Hader opens up on Mariners loss

This season, Josh Hader sports a 6.14 ERA. His expected stats suggest he's been a little unlucky with the results. His current form is far from what the former San Diego Padres closer is used to.

Josh Hader lost a game on Sunday night

Mistake pitches have come back to haunt him, and he revealed the plan for what amounted to a game-losing pitch to Seattle:

“I was just trying to get up and in,” the closer said. “Obviously, there were two good sliders beforehand. In hindsight, if I make my pitch and he whiffs on the fastball, we probably don’t talk about it. I don’t know. We’ll never find out."

Hader also said:

“There’s always that second-guess that I could have thrown (another) slider and hung a slider, and he could have hit that out, too. It’s always easier to second-guess once the damage is done, but I just didn’t execute my pitch.”

The win allowed Seattle to push its lead over Houston (and the Los Angeles Angels at the bottom of the division) to seven games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback