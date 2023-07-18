Why was Ryan Noda ejected vs Red Sox? Athletics baseman tossed in the 7th innings

Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda was ejected by the home plate umpire for drawing a line during the game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

While the game ended 7-0 in favor of the Red Sox, Noda was ejected in the bottom of the seventh by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez for drawing a line in the strike zone with his bat.

Ryan Noda is in his rookie season in the MLB with the Athletics and looks to be still getting the hang of life in the major leagues. Having been selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2017 MLB Draft, Noda was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before being selected with the Rule 5 draft by the Athletics. He was then named in their opening-day roster.

Noda has been the first choice at first base for the Athletics but seemingly still has a lot to learn about life in the major leagues.

A's on NBCS @NBCSAthletics Ryan Noda was tossed for drawing a line in dirt 🧐

Nick Pivetta sets Red Sox strikeout record after Ryan Noda's ejection

While Ryan Noda was ejected after a strikeout by Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Nick Pivetta in the seventh innings, the pitcher went on to set a franchise record on the night.

Pivetta recorded 13 strikeouts in six innings as a relief pitcher on the night, the highest in the history of the franchise. It was a stellar performance from the pitcher as he went on to shut out the Oakland Athletics offense over six innings and add more misery to their MLB season.

