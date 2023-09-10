Why is Shohei Ohtani not playing today? Angels' free-agency-bound superstar missed sixth straight game for the Halos

The Los Angeles Angels' season has been unraveling at an unprecedented rate ever since they decided to retain the services of free-agency-bound Shohei Ohtani during the trade deadline.

While a UCL injury has limited the Japanese two-way phenom's time on the mound, Ohtani has been on the sidelines for the last five games due to a right strained oblique.

According to an earlier report, he was expected to be back by Saturday. But Ohtani was not in the Angels lineup for a sixth consecutive game when the Halos hosted the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Angels manager Phil Nevin admitted that the Japanese superstar is on the mend and nearing a return to the team in the coming days. He shared that even though Ohtani practiced his swings on Friday, the MVP contender is not at 100% and won't be risked by the team.

“If there’s tentativeness letting it go then you can’t bring it out into a game,” Nevin said.

Luis Rengifo joins Shohei Ohtani on the sidelines for the Angels

The Halos went into Saturday's game against Guardians on the back of just one victory in their last seven games. Their chances of any recovery took a major hit when a red-hot Luis Rengifo was placed on the injured list ahead of Saturday's game.

Rengifo suffered a season-ending injury in bizarre circumstances. He ruptured his bicep tendon while taking a practice swing in the on-deck circle in the final game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

It's an unfortunate season ending for the slugger as he was in one of the hottest streaks in the latter part of the season. He had five homers and 14 RBI in his last 16 games.

"The first half of the season I felt a little off, but I found my rhythm," Rengifo said. “I'm a little frustrated because I want to be out there and play, but it happens. That's kind of the point where I am at now.”