Why is Tanner Scott missing from Dodgers’ NLDS roster? Everything to know about star reliever sitting out postseason action

The Los Angeles Dodgers' hopes of a series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies ended on Wednesday after the Phillies secured an 8-2 win in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto was pulled in the fourth innings, but LA manager Dave Roberts didn't have reliever Tanner Scott to help out the pitching staff in Game 3.Scott, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, has not featured in the postseason for the NL West team and Roberts explained the reason behind his absence from Wednesday's game.&quot;Tanner was not at the ballpark today,&quot; Roberts said. &quot;There was something going on personal. It will come out later, but he was completely unavailable.&quot;While Scott's first season with the Dodgers has not been smooth sailing, as the closer recorded a 4.74 ERA with an MLB-worst 10 blown saves, Roberts could've used his arm on Wednesday.In Scott's absence, the Dodgers manager asked veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw to pitch a second inning out of the bullpen. Kershaw, who is one of several Dodgers starters to pitch out of the bullpen in the postseason, conceded four earned runs in the eighth inning after a scoreless seventh.Dave Roberts likely to turn to Japanese rookie for decisive Game 4 against PhilliesAnthony Banda, Jack Dreyer, Clayton Kershaw and Balke Treinen were used from the bullpen in Game 3. With Tanner Scott's availability for Game 4 uncertain, Dave Roberts is expected to use Roki Sasaki, Alex Vesia and Emmet Sheehan as his closers.Sasaki, who signed for the team in the offseason, was disappointing in his stint as a starter. However, the Japanese rookie has emerged as the most reliable option for Roberts out of the bullpen in the offseason.“He’s definitely the primary option,” Roberts said. “I think that there’s a build up, there’s also a component that we have to win [nine] more games and he’s not going to close every game. It’s not feasible. To the question, if it makes sense, [Sasaki] will be finishing games.”After earning saves in Game 1 and Game 2 of the series, Sasaki will be trusted to help the Dodgers clinch a championship series berth by restricting the Phillies in Game 4.