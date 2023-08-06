Why were Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez ejected? Punches thrown as Guardians vs White Sox gets heated

Things got heated between Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson on Saturday. Ramirez hit an RBI double and came into second base hot.

The two exchanged a few words before fists started flying. This was not your typical baseball bench-clearing brawl where players were standing around. Ramirez and Anderson really went at it.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson broke out into a fist fight and madness struck in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/XhdUEsXrD8

After Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson muffed each other in the face, Anderson dropped his glove and put the dukes up. He would be caught with a vicious punch from Ramirez that sent Anderson to the ground.

Both players were ejected for their actions, along with Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and closer Emmanuel Clase. White Sox manager Pedro Griffol was also ejected.

Francona has now been ejected three times this year. All ejections have happened this week and have come against the White Sox. These two teams truly do not like each other.

It will be tough for Tim Anderson to overcome getting knocked down by Jose Ramirez

Bench-clearing brawls are nothing new in baseball, but they often are not as entertaining as the one seen on Saturday. Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez are core players for their respective organizations, and these types of players usually avoid these situations.

If Ramirez gets bored of baseball, he may have a career in boxing or the UFC. He landed one of the cleanest right hooks outside a boxing or UFC-sanctioned event.

You can guarantee both Ramirez and Anderson will be punished beyond the ejections. Suspensions will likely be handed down as the league reviews the situation.

It will be interesting to see if the bad blood lasts between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. These two teams play one final game this season, and that is on Sunday.