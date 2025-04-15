Why is today Jackie Robinson Day? All you need to know about the MLB legend, his legacy & how teams honor him

Every year, April 15 marks Jackie Robinson Day. You will notice every player taking the field on Tuesday will sport Robinon's No. 42 on their backs in honor of the all-time great.

Ad

On this day in 1947, the slugger famously broke the color barrier, becoming the first African American player to play in an MLB game. Every year, managers, players, and fans get to be reminded just how far this game has come.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additionally, fans will notice that managers will also be wearing No. 42 and will have a patch with the number on the side of their hats. Nike has also created "Breaking Barriers" T-shirts that players will use during batting practice.

MLB Network will spend its day honoring the Dodgers legend with Harold Reynolds reporting from the Jackie Robinson Museum. Here, he will team up with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to show Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities participants.

Ad

It is not just MLB teams that will honor the slugger, as minor league teams are getting in on the action as well. A game between the Clearwater Threshers and Palm Beach Cardinals will take place Tuesday night at Holman Stadium. This is where Robinson once played his Spring Training games with the Blue Crew.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MLB The Show 25 is also celebrating the special day in multiple ways. They have the JRF Pack for 5,000 Stubs, which will grant you bat skins, a bat grip, socks, and two profile icons. They also have the Jackie Robinson Program, allowing you to unlock his 89 card and put him in your Diamond Dynasty lineups.

Jackie Robinson changed the game forever

Pittsburgh Pirates - Jackie Robinson Day (Photo via IMAGN)

There are not many players who have impacted an entire sport the way Jackie Robinson has. Many knew that many of the Negro League players had the talent to play in the big leagues, but it was not until 1947 that it was certain.

Ad

However, it was not easy for Robinson. He endured tons of hate from fans all over, but he let his play do the talking. He won the inaugural Rookie of the Year Award in his first season and was an All-Star for six consecutive seasons.

In 1954, he became the first African American player to win the National League MVP Award. A few years later, he helped the Dodgers win the 1955 World Series.

Robinson has paved the way for players like him to make it in the big leagues. That is why every April 15th, we come together as a sport and celebrate a great man and a great player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More