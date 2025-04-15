Why is today Jackie Robinson Day? All you need to know about the MLB legend, his legacy & how teams honor him

Every year, April 15 marks Jackie Robinson Day. You will notice every player taking the field on Tuesday will sport Robinon's No. 42 on their backs in honor of the all-time great.
On this day in 1947, the slugger famously broke the color barrier, becoming the first African American player to play in an MLB game. Every year, managers, players, and fans get to be reminded just how far this game has come.
Additionally, fans will notice that managers will also be wearing No. 42 and will have a patch with the number on the side of their hats. Nike has also created "Breaking Barriers" T-shirts that players will use during batting practice.
MLB Network will spend its day honoring the Dodgers legend with Harold Reynolds reporting from the Jackie Robinson Museum. Here, he will team up with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to show Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities participants.
It is not just MLB teams that will honor the slugger, as minor league teams are getting in on the action as well. A game between the Clearwater Threshers and Palm Beach Cardinals will take place Tuesday night at Holman Stadium. This is where Robinson once played his Spring Training games with the Blue Crew.
MLB The Show 25 is also celebrating the special day in multiple ways. They have the JRF Pack for 5,000 Stubs, which will grant you bat skins, a bat grip, socks, and two profile icons. They also have the Jackie Robinson Program, allowing you to unlock his 89 card and put him in your Diamond Dynasty lineups.
Jackie Robinson changed the game forever
There are not many players who have impacted an entire sport the way Jackie Robinson has. Many knew that many of the Negro League players had the talent to play in the big leagues, but it was not until 1947 that it was certain.
However, it was not easy for Robinson. He endured tons of hate from fans all over, but he let his play do the talking. He won the inaugural Rookie of the Year Award in his first season and was an All-Star for six consecutive seasons.
In 1954, he became the first African American player to win the National League MVP Award. A few years later, he helped the Dodgers win the 1955 World Series.
Robinson has paved the way for players like him to make it in the big leagues. That is why every April 15th, we come together as a sport and celebrate a great man and a great player.