Why is April 15th Jackie Robinson day? Significance behind iconic date explained

April 15 is celebrated as Jackie Robinson Day by the MLB. Since 2004, this day has been celebrated by the MLB to commemorate the legacy of Robinson, the first player of African-American descent to play in the big leagues. Here's all you need to know about the day and Robinson.

Robinson is a legend in the world of baseball for breaking the color line and opening the doors for others to follow suit. He made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, at Ebbets Field before a crowd of 26,623 spectators, out of whom more than 14,000 were Black.

Before Robinson, African-American players were not allowed into Major League Baseball. They were instead racially segregated into the Negro Leagues since the1880s.

A statue of Jackie Robinson

The Brooklyn Dodgers ended the racial segregation by having Jackie Robinson start at first base. Robinson led the Brooklyn Dodgers to six World Series appearances and one championship over a career that spanned 10 years. He also led the National League in stolen bases in 1947 and 1949.

Jackie Robinson Day is a day to remember the sacrifices made by Robinson to play at the highest level. It is also a reminder that people of color can expect the same level of opportunity when it comes to making it to the MLB.

At a time when racial injustice is still at the forefront of national discussion, people are reminded of Robinson's undeniable spirit and tolerance, and how he overcame racism to enjoy baseball at the highest level.

Programs and celebrations as part of Jackie Robinson Day

The Robinson Family during a Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers game

Every year on Jackie Robinson Day, various programs and celebrations are organized. All MLB teams organize some programs to commemorate the day. Fans in attendance receive the retro No. 42 jersey worn by Robinson.

While Robinson's jersey number is retired across the league, every player on the day dons 42 to celebrate his legacy.

