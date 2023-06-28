Why did Tommy Pham roast a fan on Twitter? Mets slugger’s brutal reply goes viral

As Joc Pederson can attest, New York Mets slugger Tommy Pham does not tolerate any nonsense on field or on Twitter. A Twitter user excitedly posted a statistic praising Pham for his recent offensive surge, and this probably wasn't the response he was expecting.

Interactions like this are few and far between when it comes to professional athletes and fans. Pham has taken his fair share of critiscm in recent years, so it is surprising to see him react like this to a compliment. Perhaps the fan acting a little too cozy online prompted the harsh message.

Twitter user Jon Anderson posted about Pham following him on the Social Media platform.

Jon Anderson @JonPgh I tweeted this to flatter my biggest fan, Tommy Pham himself I tweeted this to flatter my biggest fan, Tommy Pham himself https://t.co/0QDW3RRwJ5

Then, like professional wrestler Randy 'Macho Man' Savage, Pham came off the top rope.

Tommy Pham @TphamLV @JonPgh Naw fuck you I literally followed you bcuz my boy sent me something you posted regarding me now you think you big time you ain’t shit remember that @JonPgh Naw fuck you I literally followed you bcuz my boy sent me something you posted regarding me now you think you big time you ain’t shit remember that

Jon Anderson could not have expected a response like that in a million years. It seems like it must have been a miscommunication, considering the original post was likely made in jest. However, Pham seems to have missed that potential explanation.

Tommy Pham has a history of altercations in-person and online

New York Yankees v New York Mets

Pham was suspended for three games during the 2022 season for an incident with San Francisco Giants slugger Joc Pederson. That altercation stemmed from a Fantasy Football dispute. Tommy Pham has always been a passionate player, but he may have to work on channeling that passion better.

The New York Mets desperately need more offense, not for their sluggers to be getting into Twitter beef's. Especially given how competitive the National League East is this season. Hopefully this lone tweet won't be too much of a distraction for a player, and team, that needs to stay focused.

