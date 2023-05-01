Why is Trevor Bauer being criticized by his Japanese teammate for his sword-drawing celebrations? Pitcher's controversial gesture explored

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer already has a controversial past in the form of violent behavior in a sexual encounter. However, his new sword-drawing celebrations also add another one to his list of controversies.

In 2023, Bauer signed a one-year deal with the Yokohama Baystars of Japan's Nippon Pro Baseball League. While in the league, his new sword-drawing antics were discouraged and criticized by his teammate Yasuaki Yamasaki. Yamasaki called Bauer an idiot and said that there were better ways to do this.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Trevor Bauer does the sword celebration in a Japanese Minor League game Trevor Bauer does the sword celebration in a Japanese Minor League game https://t.co/WTDmCRi2Sr

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A probable reason why Bauer is being criticized is mainly because his actions might have hurt Japanese sentiments. In ancient Japan, Samurai used to carry swords and they drew it while fighting and cutting their enemies. However, they used to do it in a particular way, which is probably not how Trevor Bauer did it.

While Yamasaki might understand that Japanese culture is interesting to a lot of foreigners like Bauer, he probably should have asked for advice from Yamasaki before carrying out such an act. It would have at least protected him from adding one more controversy to his list.

Trevor Bauer is expected to learn from this experience and live out a controversial free career while he is in Japan.

Trevor Bauer and his many infamous controversies

Trevor Bauer is one of the most controversial baseball players

Trevor Bauer and the controversies don't seem to stay separate from each other. This led to his exclusion from the Los Angeles Dodgers and the MLB. He has been linked to many such issues in the past.

A notable one is a pitch doctoring controversy of 2021, which involved the use of resin-infused grip enhancers for better pitching. He also has the controversy of online harassment of those who disagree with his political opinions. In 2021, there were allegations of abuse during a sexual encounter.

Trevor Bauer should work towards redemption by living a controversial free life if he wants to rejuvenate his career.

Poll : 0 votes