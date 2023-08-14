Why has Wander Franco been placed on the Restricted List? Social media posts against Rays star being investigated

When the Tampa Bay Rays signed Dominican shortstop Wander Franco to an eleven-year contract worth $182 million, it represented the largest contract ever dished out by the team.

At just 22 years old, Franco has demonstrated poise and capabilities that many MLB stars can dream of. Already an All-Star and Rookie of the Year finalist, Franco is hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.

However, all of his offensive production took a backseat after a bombshell report came out on August 13.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The Rays and Wander Franco have "mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip" - Talkin' Baseball

Loredana Chevalier, a woman who claims to be 14 years old, has come out with shocking accusations. She and her mother claim that she was romantically involved with the Tampa Bay Rays star, and that he owes her hush money.

Immediately, the Rays placed Wander Franco on the restricted list, pending an investigation by MLB. Social media posts are thought to be the main evidence that will determine Franco's innocence. Franco himself has denied wrongdoing.

Rays manager Kevin Cash refused to comment on the matter directly, but Franco was not travelling with the team as they flew cross-country to take on the San Francisco Giants.

Further confusion has been injected into the case after observers pulled up Chevalier's personal Instagram and Twitter accounts. Despite claiming to be 14 years old, Chevalier has photo evidence of her drinking, driving, and spending time with a child that she claims to be her own.

Expand Tweet

"According to the alleged victim’s Instagram (loredana_chevalier) she has multiple posts with her baby. She also has a post driving a car/having alcohol in possession. To drive a car and drink in the Dominican Republic you have to be 18." - Wander's World

Wander Franco situation needs a proper investigation before names can be called

Already, the internet is having a field day on account of these accusations laid against the flashy young shortstop. While a guilty verdict may indeed inhibit Franco's ability to ever play again, should his innocence be proven, then many will feel shameful for making such a fuss about this incident. For now, all we can do is wait, and hope for news that will exhonorate Franco, who is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic, and fun-to-watch players in the entire league.