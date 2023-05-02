Why do the Washington Nationals wear a wig during their home run celebrations? Reason behind viral gesture explored

The Washington Nationals are one of the most popular baseball teams in the MLB. However, they have come up with a new way to celebrate their home runs.

The new way to celebrate their home run is with an old-time powdered wig and a tiny American flag. It got introduced when Lane Thomas returned to the dugout after scoring a solo home run in the second inning of the game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The probable reason behind the introduction of the old-time powdered wig might be to increase the patriotic feelings of the players. Washington D.C. is the capital of America and the place where the presidents stay. Old-time presidents like Abraham Lincoln and others used to wear powdered wigs during their terms in office.

Since the Washington Nationals call Washington their home, their gesture serves as a tribute to the presidents of earlier times. It also increases the patriotic feelings of the players on the team.

The introduction of these powdered wigs and tiny American flags is expected to continue to motivate the Washington Nationals players and urge them to score more home runs.

Other home run celebrations in the MLB

Team Washington Nationals

Home run celebrations are pretty common in MLB, especially in the 2023 season. Just as the Nationals have their powdered wigs and tiny American flags, other teams also have their way of celebrating their home runs. These include the Los Angeles Angels Samurai hat, the Atlanta Braves Big Hat, the Seattle Mariners Trident, the Toronto Blue Jays Phantom Home Run Jacket, the Baltimore Orioles Homer Hose (Dong Bong), the Milwaukee Brewers Cheesehead Crown, the Pittsburgh Pirates Sword and more.

These are just fun ways to keep the players motivated and celebrate their accomplishments on the field. Other teams are also expected to come up with their own unique ways of celebrating their home runs.

Poll : 0 votes