  "Why do wealthy people get free stuff?" - Fans react as Pete Alonso gets surprise $77,495 powerhouse F-150 truck for record-setting homer

"Why do wealthy people get free stuff?" - Fans react as Pete Alonso gets surprise $77,495 powerhouse F-150 truck for record-setting homer

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 16, 2025 04:52 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
Fans react as Pete Alonso gets surprise $77,495 powerhouse F-150 truck for record-setting homer - Source: Imagn

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is not to be blamed for the team's torrid run in the second half of the season. He continues to receive praise from all corners, especially after he surpassed Darryl Strawberry's 252 home run record as the franchise leader in that stat.

Earlier this week, Alonso broke that record by homering twice in the game against the Atlanta Braves. He became the Mets' new home run king (254), and it came with a brand-new Ford F-150 truck valued at $77,495, courtesy of Your Local Ford Stores.

The Mets posted a video on Instagram capturing Pete Alonso's surprise at receiving the gift on Thursday.

Fans shared their reactions to the post. While some fans praised Alonso for his achievement, some took shots at the current state of the team.

“Well deserved polar bear! LFGM 🧡💙” one fan wrote.
“Is the license plate NYM 253? Incredible!” one fan commented.

One fan in particular was not convinced about giving expensive gifts to millionaires.

“Why do wealthy ppl get free stuff lmao," they commented.
Another fan, however, defended Pete Alonso’s character, suggesting the Mets star wouldn’t just keep the truck for himself.

“Knowing Pete, he’ll give it to charity. He’s a good boy,” the fan wrote.
"Does Ford sell good Starting Pitching?” another fan asked, taking a jibe at Mets' dismal starting pitching this season.
“Can you guys win a game?” another asked.
Fan reactions to Alonso (Image via Instagram/@mets)
Fan reactions to Alonso (Image via Instagram/@mets)

Pete Alonso reacts to becoming Mets' HR King

As Pete Alonso dispatched Spencer Strider's fastball into the stands, Citi Field erupted in cheers celebrating the first baseman's 253rd home run, which broke Darryl Strawberry's 37-year-old franchise record.

"A little bit, but it's really not going to settle in because right now we're in the thick of the playoff race," Alonso said. "I don't really want to make this about myself. This is about the team, this is about guys fighting every single day and doing whatever they can to win."

The milestone comes at a challenging point for the Mets. The team has been anything but itself, losing over a dozen games in its last 15 matchups. This has relegated them to the final NL wildcard spot, with the Cincinnati Reds setting their sights on the position, only half a game behind.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Edited by Ruth John S
