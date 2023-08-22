Why did the White Sox fire Ken Williams and Rick Hahn? Executive Vice President and General Manager relieved of duties

On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox announced that they had fired executive vice president Ken Williams and senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn. The firings come in lieu of a few poor seasons after the front office guaranteed the team to be competitive.

This season, the Sox are one of the worst in baseball. They have a 49-76 record, the fourth-worst in the entire league. For a team that has Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, and Dylan Cease, nobody expected them to struggle this badly.

This news has seemingly come out of nowhere. No rumors surrounded this situation, but the Southside fans could not be happier. They were certain the front office would remain the same no matter how badly the Sox played.

Owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who also owns the Chicago Bulls, knew something had to be done this year. While he sees Williams and Hahn as family, sports are a results-driven business, and they are not getting the job done.

Where do the Chicago White Sox go from here?

As the Chicago White Sox shake up the front office, many wonder if rookie manager Pedro Grifol will be back for the 2024 season. MLB insider Bob Nightengale believes Grifol will return next season.

Grifol came into the season with high expectations but has seen those expectations wash away. The team is as competitive as the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at this point in the season.

Over the next few days, the team will search for a new front-office decision-maker. According to Reinsdorf, the Sox plan to hire somebody before the 2023 season ends.

Sox fans should be excited about the team's future. It seems like Reinsdorf is over the mediocrity that surrounds his team. We may see a brand new organization moving forward.