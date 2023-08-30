Why did the Yankees release Spencer Howard? Brian Cashman's trade deadline acquisition cut from roster after 28 days

The New York Yankees have let go of right-hander Spencer Howard, only 28 days after acquiring him on trade deadline.

Acquired from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations on Aug. 2, Howard had been plying his trade with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The 27-year-old struggled in the Rangers’ system prior, compiling a 5.40 ERA with Round Rock Express. His three outings with SWB weren’t any better. Between the two Triple-A clubs, his ERA reads 6.86 overall.

"Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees released RHP Spencer Howard from the roster." - Yankees PR Dept.

Howard was once a top-100 prospect with the Philadelphia Phillies, but his career never reached the heights it once promised. He was part of the trade that took Kyle Gibson to Citizens Bank Park.

Under-fire Yankees GM Brian Cashman previously justified the arrivals of Howard, and reliever Keynan Middleton, on trade deadline as “the best play” for the team. Only 28 days later, one is already on his way out.

Panic, denial, and acceptance - The Yankees’ decision to release Spencer Howard portrays a sheer comedy of errors

The Yankees were 55-51 entering Aug. 2, 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the race for American League’s final wild card spot.

With the Chicago Cubs winning seven straight, top target Cody Bellinger was off the market. With no other realistic options available, and fans clamoring for additions to keep their postseason dreams alive, the Yankees were caught in no man’s land.

The arrivals of Middleton and Howard felt nothing more than a consolation prize, and nothing less than a decision fraught with chaos and panic. Not only did they not make a significant addition, the Yankees also didn’t consider offers for impending free agents like Harrison Bader.

Then came the denial. “We know that we have better baseball in us,” said Cashman, in an attempt to justify the club’s trade deadline activity.

Fast forward four weeks later - Josh Donaldson has been released, Harrison Bader has been placed on waivers, Spencer Howard is on his way out, and the Yankees have slipped to 64-68, 11 games behind in the Wild Card race.

Now, the time has finally arrived for acceptance, as the Yankees prepare for life without postseason baseball for the first time in seven years - barring an extraordinary miracle.

The departures of Donaldson and Howard open up a couple of spots in the Yankees’ 40-man roster. Once Bader is claimed, that will free up even more space. Top catching prospect Austin Wells is among the likeliest candidates to be selected, as is outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez.

Donaldson’s release firmly signals that the Yankees are ready to give Oswald Peraza serious consideration for third base down the line. No. 3 prospect Everson Pereira has featured in every game since being called up last week.

The Yankees’ recent roster moves suggest that they are already looking ahead to 2024, and releasing players they don’t see value in, like Spencer Howard, gives them more room to call up their best talent and integrate them in the first team.