Why did the Yankees shut down Anthony Rizzo? Team announces slugger will not return to action in 2023

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has revealed that Anthony Rizzo will not be rejoining the team this season. He has been out of actions since being placed on the Injured List on August 3. He suffered a concussion from an incident that occured on May 28, and played through it, much to his own detriment.

Boone made it clear that Rizzo is seeing some positive developments, but there simply isn't enough time in the season. Considering the Yankees aren't in the playoff picture for the remaining month of the season, there is no rush for Rizzo. He is being given the time needed to focus on his full recovery and hopefully be ready for the 2024 season.

Max Goodman shared the details of the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Anthony Rizzo will be shut down for the rest of the season, Aaron Boone says. Everything is going well with him, but he still hasn’t been cleared to play yet and they’re up against the clock with only four weeks left" - Max Goodman

Talkin' Yanks shared a video of the collision that caused the initial injury on Twitter.

"Rizzo is going on the IL with a "likely concussion" that they're traced back to the Tatis Jr. incident in late May" - Talkin' Yanks

This is yet another dissapointment for the New York Yankees, who have had a lifetime's worth of it this season.

Will Anthony Rizzo be able to make a full recovery?

Before colliding with Fernando Tatis Jr. in May, Rizzo was one of the Yankees best sluggers. Concussions, and head injuries in general, can be very tricky and do not have a clear cut recovery method.

The Yankees being well outside the playoffs is actually a blessing for Rizzo, since he won't try to come back for a postseason push. If all goes well, we should see Anthony Rizzo at 2024's Spring Training.