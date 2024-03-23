“Wife was even beside Shohei’s mom” - Fans sympathize with Ippei Mizuhara's wife as family's unawareness of gambling scandal is disclosed

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani, has been caught up in a whirlwind after it was reported that he had been gambling with the star player's money.

In the recently concluded Seoul Series, Mizuhara's wife was seen sitting beside Ohtani's family, particularly his mother, father, sister and wife. With the former interpreter now caught up in the betting scandal since the suspension of Trevor Bauer, people on X can't help but empathize with Ippei Mizuhara's wife.

"Yah Ippei wtf your wife doesn’t even know, wife was literally sitting with Shohei’s family happily watching the games in South Korea… and the next match she wasn’t there… 🥲🥲🥲" - @shoheisaveus

"fumbled a great career for a translator, fumbled a pretty wife, fumbled everything good in his life, bro… i almost felt bad if you weren’t a lying pos" - @summerhoon_

In the wake of betting allegations, Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, action has yet to be seen from the league concerning this.

Will Ireton replaces Ippei Mizuhara

William Augustine Ireton has recently been named as Shohei Ohtani's new translator. He will also take on the duty of being Yoshinobu Yamamoto's in-game translator.

Ireton was born in Tokyo to a second-generation Japanese-American father and a Filipino mother. He also serves as Manager of Performance Operations for the Dodgers.

Being of Filipino ethnicity, Ireton played for the Philippine national baseball team in the WBC qualifying tournament in 2012. He then served the country as its general manager for the 2015 World Baseball Classic.

Before being named as a translator for Ohtani and Yamamoto, he served as Kenta Maeda's translator from 2016 to 2019.

