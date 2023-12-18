Now nearly a month into his posting period, Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains the most sought-after pitcher on the free agency market. As if there was any doubt about his ability to manage a role on an MLB rotation, a former opponent in Japan has put it to rest.

Lewis Brinson spent last season playing on Yomuiri Giants in NPB's Central League. It was the first season in Japan for the 6-foot-5 Florida born outfielder, and also the first season in which he was able to go head-to-head with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In 88 games playing for the Yomiuri Giants, Brinson .248/.272/.422 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. While these numbers were better than anything Brinson had posted in his six MLB seasons, there was at least one player who stood in his way.

In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, Brinson spoke of being "overmatched" by Yamamoto during the three-game series between the Giants and Buffaloes last June. Brinson, who spent his MLB days playing for the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants, went on to call Yamamoto "disgusting" and that the 25-year old three-time MVP is "going to be a problem" for MLB hitters.

A member of the Orix Buffaloes since 2017, Yamamoto has a career 1.82 ERA in Japan. In addition to his three MVP Award, Yamamoto has also won three Triple Crowns, five All-Star nods, and the 2022 Japan Series.

Under NPB's posting system, Yamamoto has 45 days to sign a deal with an MLB team. To date, the New York Yankees and LA Dodgers are considered to be among the teams best positioned to make an offer. Yankees GM Brian Cashman was in attendance in Japan in September to witness Yoshinobu Yamamoto's second career no-hitter in NPB.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto should have no problem adjusting to life in MLB

Whenever a player crosses over from one style of play to another, some adjustment pains are to be expected. However, Yamamoto has been so consistently dominant in Japan that MLB only seems like the logical next step.

Whether he finds himself with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees or any other team, a lot of MLB hitters will likely be echoing Lewis Brinson very soon.

