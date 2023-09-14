Will Jasson Dominguez require Tommy John surgery? Conflicting reports emerge despite Aaron Boone's earlier confirmation

Jasson Dominguez's injury status has sparked conflicting reports, raising questions about whether he will require Tommy John surgery and leaving fans confused.

Initially, Fox Sports tweeted that Dominguez would undergo Tommy John surgery, attributing this information directly to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

However, the New York Post later reported that the specifics of Dominguez's elbow surgery have yet to be finalized. What could be confirmed was merely that the rookie was scheduled for surgery.

The confusion stems from Boone's use of the term "Tommy John surgery" to describe the procedure.

The complete details of the surgery will remain uncertain until it is carried out. Dr. Keith Meister will evaluate the situation during the procedure and then decide whether Tommy John surgery will be necessary.

As the situation develops, fans eagerly await updates on Jasson Dominguez's condition and the exact nature of his recent surgery.

How long will Jasson Dominguez be out?

While star player Aaron Judge made his return following an injury, the team now confronts the absence of Jasson Dominguez, one of its top prospects.

Tommy John surgery is typically associated with pitchers and is known for its extended recovery timelines. However, position players like Dominguez tend to have somewhat shorter recuperation periods.

The path to recovery for the talented 20-year-old outfielder is anticipated to extend over nine to 10 months. This suggests a possible comeback around the All-Star break next season.

Dominguez's MLB debut was remarkable. In eight games, he boasted a batting average of .258. His performance included four home runs, a double, seven RBIs, six runs and a stolen base.

The New York Yankees are going through a challenging period due to multiple injuries. They stand fourth in the AL East with a 73-72 record.