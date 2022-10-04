"Will you marry me, Jess?" - Looking back at the time when MLB All-Star Mike Trout flew an airplane across the sky to pull off a dreamy proposal 

LA Angels center fielder and All-Star Mike Trout is one of the best players of the current era. However, not many knew about his grand proposal to his then-girlfriend, Jess Tara Trout, in June 2016.

On June 29, 2016, Mike Trout proposed to Jess while flying an aircraft over the sky, charming everyone with his romantic gesture. Of course, Jess said, "Yes," and was thrilled, beyond measure, to finally be able to officially call Mike Trout her fiancé.

"She said yes!!!" - @Mike Trout

Four months after Mike's sky-high proposal, Jess posted sneak peeks of their engagement photos on her Instagram, which looked like they were straight out of a fairytale.

"Sneak peek: engagement session! What a fun shoot." - @Jess Tara Trout

Mike and Jess's love story started when the pair were in Millville Senior High School. In today's fast world, where friendships blossom into romance only to call it quits, Jess and Mike's love story thrived.

Mike Trout and Jess Tara Trout got hitched in 2017

After one year and six months of being engaged, Mike and Jess tied the knot on Dec. 9, 2017, near Allentown, New Jersey.

"This weekend was pure m a g i c." - @Jess Tara Trout

In March 2020, Mr. and Mrs. Trout announced that they were expecting a baby boy.

"Baby Trout due August 2020! 👶🏼🤍 And, then there were T H R E E. 🤍 Ahh! We’re having a baby boy! Entering this new season (of life & ⚾️) with completely full & grateful hearts! We’ve prayed long & hard for this, and to say that we’ve felt God’s hand in all of this would be an understatement.

"From my due date being two days before my brother’s birthday, to finding out we were having a boy — God truly works in mysterious ways! To my sweet husband, I hope our son inherits your kind heart & genuine soul, because you truly amaze me everyday & I cannot wait to watch you become a father!"

She continued:

"I wouldn’t want to embark on this new adventure of becoming parents with anyone but YOU!"

Although the due date was in August, Jess gave birth on July 30, 2020, and named him Beckham Aaron Trout.

"Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍 Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in." - @Jess Tara Trout

Now, Aaron is all grown up and attends his father's games. In June 2022, the Trout family attended Angels Family Day.

"Angels Family Day 2022." - @Jess Tara Trout

From friends to lovebirds and now life partners, Mike and Jess have stuck with each other through thick and thin. Undeniably, they make a great couple.

