Will Mets have a City Connect jersey in 2024? Exploring alternate jersey options for Queens' team

By the end of 2023, 20 of MLB's 30 teams were assigned a City Connect jersey. The campaign, which saw the league partner with Nike, aims to produce a line of alternate game wear that promotes and reflects the unique cultural characteristics of a team.

As of April 2024, the New York Mets were among the nine hold-outs. So far, other City Connect jerseys have received a range of emotions from fans. Today, we will be examining when you can expect the Mets to debut their new wear.

Will the Mets have a City Connect jersey in 2024?

Before the beginning of the 2024 MLB season, the league indicated that nine teams, including the Mets, would unveil their City Connect jerseys between Opening Day and the All-Star break. Although we are still in the early goings of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies are the only team to have played in their new kits this season.

"Unapologetically Philly. The Phillies are debuting their City Connect uniforms tonight!" - MLB

The first glimpse of the uniforms came last July, during the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. In addition to their new spin on the respective styles of teams, Nike maintains that the new get-ups improve mobility, fit, and moisture management for those who wear them.

When will the Mets wear City Connect jerseys in the 2024 MLB season?

According to multiple reports, the New York Mets will unveil their City Connect outfits at some point on Friday, April 19. Although this will mark the first time that fans can catch a glimpse of the jerseys, they are not expected to be worn by Mets players until April 26, when the team takes on the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field in Queens.

While the announcement is being anxiously awaited, some leaks have surfaced. Some fans even believe that some unfamiliar-looking Mets hats that were spotted in Japan could be part of the new outfits. Per promotional material already released by the team, many believe that the scheme will be centered around the color purple.

"The suspense and speculation is finally over. Mets City Connect gear drops in 2 hours 15 minutes " - Dean Austin

Many expect the Detroit Tigers to be the next team to reveal their own City Connects, with that announcement slated to come on May 6. Following the Tigers, other teams will follow suit, with the last announcement of the year reserved for the Dodgers, who anticipate a release date of June 21.

